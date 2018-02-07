Image caption The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme subsidised the cost of fuel to encourage the use of renewable heating systems

A woman who tried to draw Arlene Foster's attention to abuses of the RHI scheme felt it was "clear" that her concerns would not be investigated.

The scheme subsidised the cost of fuel to encourage the use of renewable heating systems.

Janette O'Hagan raised concerns about it less than a year after it opened.

She has been described as a whistleblower, and was one of the first people to raise issues about the scheme's over-generous payments.

The public inquiry into the RHI scheme was told on Wednesday that Ms O'Hagan asked for a meeting with Mrs Foster, then the relevant government minister, but met officials from her department instead.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms O'Hagan had sought a meeting with Arlene Foster but met with officials from her department instead

In her evidence statement, she said it was clear from the meeting that she felt that the points she raised "would not be further investigated".

Ms O'Hagan, who ran an energy efficiency company, will appear before the inquiry to answer questions on Friday of this week.

The RHI inquiry was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the initiative, after its costs spiralled.

The fuel cost far less than the subsidy users were receiving, meaning they could earn by burning more fuel.