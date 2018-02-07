Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson, pictured at an earlier court appearance

The judge in a rape trial involving two Ulster rugby players has told the jury to ignore "fireside lawyers" expressing opinions on the case on the internet.

Judge Patricia Smyth said the views expressed were "ill-informed" and told the jury to ignore all publicity surrounding the case.

She told the jury to assess the case on "the evidence that you see and hear in this courtroom and nothing else".

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping a woman in Belfast in June 2016.

The woman at the centre of the case was 19 years old at the time of the alleged attack at a house in south Belfast. She is now 21.

'Wait for all the evidence'

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.

The trial continues.