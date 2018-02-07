Car set alight with delivery driver inside

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

Police are investigating the attempted murder of a delivery man in County Down after the car he was sitting in was set on fire.

The man in his 40s was delivering food to an address in Fairfield Place, Newtownards, when the attack happened at 22:45 GMT on Tuesday.

He escaped uninjured but the car was badly damaged.

The victim says two men approached his car and used a flammable liquid to set it on fire.

A police spokesman said the men were seen approaching the scene of the attack from the Meadow Park area of the town at about 22:30 GMT.

They were later seen running down an alleyway close to Fairfield Place after the attack.

Fire crews were also on the scene and police have appealed for witnesses.