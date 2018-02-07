Row in court over 'hammer attack on pup'

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Kyle Keegan, 23, outside Craigavon Magistrates Court

An argument broke out in court during the appearance of a man charged in connection with an alleged hammer attack on a puppy in County Armagh.

The alleged incident happened at a flat in Ailsbury Park on Saturday.

Kyle Keegan, 23, of Gilpins Manor in Lurgan was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

The man's mother and an animal rights activist clashed after the word "scumbag" was shouted in the court.

His mother replied: "No he's not he was brought up decent."

Social media coverage

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police posted a picture of the 11-week-old pup, Sparky, on Facebook

None of the details of the case were read out during a brief hearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court but a PSNI constable confirmed she could connect the accused to the charge.

During discussion with a defence lawyer over a possible future bail application, the judge said there may not be a suitable address within Northern Ireland for the defendant to be released to given coverage of the case on social media.

No application for bail was made and the accused was remanded into custody to appear again via video link on 4 March.