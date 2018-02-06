Nearly 150 jobs lost at engineering firm

A County Antrim engineering firm has gone into administration, with the majority of its 145 workforce to lose their jobs immediately.

Williams Industrial Services in Mallusk "ran out of funds" after "contractual disputes," the administrators said.

The firm was established in 1983, with most of its customers based in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Its chairman, John Toner, said it was "with deep regret" that the company had gone into administration.

At its height, the business had an annual turnover of £50m.

It was one of the largest providers of environmental engineering technology on the island of Ireland.

'Terrible news'

Stephen Cave, of administrators PwC, said: "Whilst we are urgently reviewing the company's financial and trading position, we have unfortunately had to make the majority of the workforce redundant with immediate effect."

A subsidiary company, Tot Technical NI Limited, is also set to go into liquidation.

It employed 15 people at premises nearby.

The Ulster Unionist Party's finance spokesman, Steve Aiken, said it was "terrible news" for Northern Ireland's manufacturing industry.

He added: "If ever we needed manufacturing strategy, it is now."