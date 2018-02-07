Image caption Karen Bradley has promised to keep MPs informed on what progress, if any, is made in the talks

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is to update MPs on the state of the Stormont negotiations later.

Round-table talks involving the five main parties ended on Monday without any sign of a deal, but the government insists agreement is still achievable.

When she launched the talks, Mrs Bradley promised to keep MPs informed on what progress, if any, is made.

After a failure to produce any tangible movement on Monday, the government said more talks would be held on Thursday.

That means the secretary of state's update in the House of Commons, during Northern Ireland Questions, is likely to be less detailed than she originally envisaged.

Image caption Northern Ireland has been without a government at Stormont for the past year

Answering questions in the Dáil [Irish Parliament] on Tuesday, Taoiseach [Irish Prime Minister] Leo Varadkar described the Stormont discussions as very sensitive.

He suggested it was not a good time for any politician to say anything which might cause others to take offence.

Mrs Bradley might take refuge in a similar sentiment, but senior Stormont officials will hope she might at least offer some words of reassurance to enable them to plan ahead for their next budget.

Northern Ireland has been operating without a devolved government since January 2017, when a coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

After Monday's round-table session, DUP MLA Simon Hamilton said there were "huge differences between the parties on a range of key issues".

"We've made some progress on many of those issues, but there are still big - and in some cases quite significant - gaps," he said.

Image caption On Monday, Conor Murphy said he expected a deal or no deal decision within "days"

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said the talks could not continue indefinitely and a judgement on "whether a deal is possible or not" would be made within the "next short while".

"I would imagine we're talking days," Mr Murphy added.