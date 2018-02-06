'Puppy killed with hammer': Two arrested in Lurgan over cruelty allegation
A man and a teenager have been arrested in Lurgan, County Armagh after police were told that a puppy had been "brutally killed" with a hammer.
The alleged incident happened in Ailsbury Park on Monday evening.
The two males, aged 16 and 23, are being questioned on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Police said they had recovered the remains of "the little dog and a hammer".
We responded quickly to reports yesterday evening alleging an 11 week old puppy had been brutally killed in Lurgan with a hammer. We have arrested two male suspects aged 23 & 16 and recovered the remains of the little dog & a hammer. An very through investigation is on going.— Jon Burrows (@PSNICIJBurrows) February 6, 2018
