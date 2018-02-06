Image caption The alleged incident happened in Ailsbury Park on Monday evening

A man and a teenager have been arrested in Lurgan, County Armagh after police were told that a puppy had been "brutally killed" with a hammer.

The alleged incident happened in Ailsbury Park on Monday evening.

The two males, aged 16 and 23, are being questioned on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police said they had recovered the remains of "the little dog and a hammer".