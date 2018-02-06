Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The incident happened on Monday at about 18:30 GMT in Ardglen Place

A woman has been left "shaken" after she was punched in the face and dragged from her car during a north Belfast hijacking.

The incident happened at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

Police said the 21-year-old was flagged down by a man asking for directions in Ardglen Place.

When she opened her window the man punched her in the face, before opening her door and dragging her out of the car.

He then got into the grey Volkswagen Golf and drove off.

Police are appealing for information.