Rory Best 'was told to attend rape trial'
- 5 February 2018
Ireland captain Rory Best attended a rape trial in Belfast last week because he was told to by a barrister involved in the case, the court has been told.
Mr Best attended the trial of Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding on Wednesday.
The players both deny raping a woman in Belfast in June 2016.
Judge Patricia Smyth told the jury "the only reason" that Rory Best attended the trial was that "he was directed to be here by senior counsel".