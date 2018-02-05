Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Residents described him as a quiet and gentle man

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Crumlin for the funeral of a retired school teacher found murdered at his County Antrim home.

Robert Flowerday, 64, was found dead at his house on Mill Road, Crumlin, on 28 January.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with his murder and has been remanded in custody.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

Mr Flowerday taught for many years at Antrim Grammar School and later tutored young people.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The funeral cortege passed through Crumlin

He lived alone and was well known in Crumlin where residents described him as a quiet and gentle man.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Mr Flowerday was found murdered at his home

The service was held at Crumlin Presbyterian Church and was conducted by the Rev Leslie Addis, a friend of Mr Flowerday.