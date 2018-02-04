Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked the Upper Newtownards Road, near Holland Drive

A man has been injured in an overnight assault outside a pub in Ballyhackamore, east Belfast.

It happened on the Upper Newtownards Road, near the junction with Holland Drive, at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police cordoned off the scene of the attack later on Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which a PSNI spokeswoman said are not believed to be life threatening.