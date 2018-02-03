County Armagh: Man's body found in Portadown
- 3 February 2018
The body of a man has been found in Portadown, County Armagh, say Police.
The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon.
Inspector John Allen said: "A formal identification and a post mortem examination will take place in due course."
Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.