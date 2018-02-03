Image caption The arrest happened during the early hours of Saturday morning

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in Newry, County Down, on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, police have said.

She is also being held on suspicion of controlling prostitution and money laundering.

The woman was arrested by officers from the modern slavery and human trafficking unit during the early hours of Saturday morning on the Tandragee Road.

She remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell said the arrest was part of a "pro-active investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation and the activities of a criminal gang believed to be operating in Northern Ireland".