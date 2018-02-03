Image copyright Google Image caption Mount Zion House is home to a number of community and charitable projects

Windows have been smashed and damage has been caused during an attempted burglary at a community centre in Lurgan, County Armagh overnight.

The break-in at Mount Zion House in Edward Street was reported to police just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said they believe the burglary was "interrupted" and as a result, nothing was stolen but office furniture inside the building was damaged.

Mount Zion House is home to a number of community and charitable projects.

'Seen running away'

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: "This is a disgusting attack on Mount Zion House and one I unreservedly condemn.

"The building for many years has been used as a safe, shared space for children, young people and various charities and businesses.

"In the past it has also been utilised for social housing. This is an attack on the whole community," she added.

A police spokeswoman said officers are "keen to speak to a man who was seen running away towards the Shankill area of the town".

"He is described as being around 35 years old, of heavy build and with facial stubble. He was reported to be wearing a dark hat and jacket and light-coloured jeans," she added.