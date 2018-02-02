Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The News Letter leads its front page with a startling headline.

"Killers on the Loose" - the paper claims that four convicts, including two with murder convictions, have gone missing within the space of a fortnight.

The paper says the men, who were being held at Maghaberry, are currently listed as being "unlawfully at large".

It claims both murder convicts have absconded before but despite of the severity of their offences no media appeals appear to have been issued.

Responding to the paper's assertions, the PSNI said "an active wanted person investigation is under way".

Two dailies lead with a the court appearance of a County Down couple accused of historical sex abuse charges.

"Husband and wife on child sex charges," says the Daily Mirror while the Belfast Telegraph headlines with: "The couple accused of rape and abuse and posting shocking images online".

They were both remanded into custody to appear again in court in March.

Plea to make report public

A legacy case leads The Irish News: "Publish McAnespie killing reports says GAA boss".

The paper says the director general of the GAA has written to the Irish justice minister calling for the publication of a report into the Army killing of a Catholic man at a border crossing thirty years ago.

Aidan McAnespie, who was 23, had been on his way to a GAA match when he was shot dead as he walked through the checkpoint at Aughnacloy in County Tyrone in 1988.

The organisation's most senior official Paraic Duffy says the findings of the Crowley Report should be made public.

Elsewhere on the front pages, the Barry McElduff Kingsmills row continues.

The Sinn Féin MP resigned after he posted a video of himself in a shop with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head, on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills murders.

The focus is now on Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, who retweeted the video at the time and has since apologised.

"Máirtín Ó Muilleoir defends retweet," headlines The News Letter, and writes that Mr Ó Muilleoir told the BBC that he believed the clip was "innocent and apolitical".

However the Belfast Telegraph reports that his defence has not been welcomed by all, with the TUV's Jim Allister calling it "pathetic".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said he retweeted the video in "innocence"

The men from The Moy

The Irish News goes baby blue crazy with a two page spread, for an "exodus never seen before," from one County Tyrone village.

The Moy men will take their last step towards All-Ireland club football glory on Saturday.

The paper reports that buses, cars, horses and Masseys (maybe not the last two), are set to leave the village square to support Moy's Tír na nÓg team as they are hoping to add a new chapter to the 100-year old club.

The village is adorned in the county's colours and good luck signs with pupils at St Johns Primary School even having a "blue and white day" in the team's honour.

The paper's front page has some great news for petrol heads.

The paper reports that County Tyrone is to host the World Superbike Championship next year.

A round is set to be held at the new £30m Lake Torrent Circuit in Coalisland. World champion Jonathan Rea told the paper he was excited about racing in his home.

"I cant wait to be involved and fly the flag for Northern Ireland and it would be nice to create a circuit that many talk about as the best in the world," he said.

Keep on rockin'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will The Rolling Stones be coming to Croke Park?

And finally, they say you're either a Beatle or a Stone. If the latter is true then there could be some cause for celebration.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Mick and the crew could be coming to Dublin in May.

It claims promoters applied for a concert date in Croke Park on Thursday.

A source told the paper that the band are "on board" and it's just about "dotting the 'i's and crossing the 't's"

Irish Rolling Stone fans, maybe you CAN always get what you want.