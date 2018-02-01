Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ulster rugby players Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson both deny rape

A young woman who has accused two Ulster rugby players of raping her was today cross-examined by a defence barrister for the first time.

The court heard details of a message she sent to a friend in the hours immediately after the alleged attack.

In it, she explained why she was reluctant to go to the police.

She texted her friend: "Ulster rugby will vouch for their good character and I will just look like a stupid little girl."

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman in a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

At Belfast Crown Court on Thursday the woman was questioned about why she did not tell her friends that another woman had walked into the bedroom during the alleged attack.

She told the court: "When this girl walked into the room, the stage she walked in at, she had already missed the moment these men crossed the line.

"She had not witnessed the blatant disregard for the fact I did not want to have sex."

The woman at the centre of the case was 19 at the time of the alleged attack. She is now 21.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.