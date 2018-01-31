Man and woman charged in child abuse investigation
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have been charged with a number of offences as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of children.
Police said the charges included gross indecency with a child, incitement to commit an act of gross indecency, indecent assault and making indecent images of children.
The man and woman are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday.