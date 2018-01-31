Fire service deal with blaze at military barracks in County Down
- 31 January 2018
There has been a fire at Palace Barracks in Holywood, County Down.
The fire was reported just after 07.10 GMT on Wednesday and was dealt with by 12.32 GMT.
The blaze was in a two-storey administration building.
Six fire appliances attended the incident and the cause is under investigation.