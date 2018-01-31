Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael Owens covered his face as he arrived at the court on Wednesday

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Robert Flowerday in Crumlin, County Antrim.

Michael Gerard Owens, of Lisburn Road in Glenavy, appeared at Ballymena Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

The body of Mr Flowerday, a 64-year-old retired teacher was found at his home on Mill Road in Crumlin on Sunday.

Mr Owens is also charged with stealing £100 in cash from Mr Flowerday's home on 6 December 2017.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charges against him.

There was no application for bail and Mr Owens was remanded in custody.

He will appear again via video link in February.