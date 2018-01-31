Man dies after being knocked down in Dungannon
A man has died after he was knocked down by a vehicle in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
It happened on Killyman Road on Tuesday evening and ambulance crews were called to the scene at 19:55 GMT.
One rapid response paramedic and two A&E crews were sent to the incident, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Police closed the road between Gortmerron Link and Cunninghams Lane to investigate the collision.
He road has since re-opened.