Man shot in ankles in west Belfast attack

A 39-year-old man has been shot in both ankles in a gun attack in west Belfast.

Police said it happened in Glenalina Gardens shortly after 21:30 GMT on Tuesday. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Belfast MLA, Pat Sheehan, condemned the attack saying it had come "only days after another shooting in the area".

On Sunday evening, a 41-year-old man was shot five times at his home in Divismore Park in Ballymurphy.

The Divismore Park gun attack was the second of two paramilitary-style shootings in the city on Sunday.

Mr Sheehan, from Sinn Féin, said "the community wants these attacks to end immediately".