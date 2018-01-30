Man charged with murder of Robert Flowerday in Crumlin
A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Robert Flowerday in Crumlin, County Antrim.
The body of the 64-year-old retired teacher was found at his home on Mill Road in the village on Sunday evening.
The discovery was made by police who called to his house after a member of the public raised concerns.
The accused man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A candlelit vigil, in memory of Mr Flowerday, was held in Crumlin on Tuesday night.