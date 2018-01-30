Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Robert Flowerday in Crumlin, County Antrim.

The body of the 64-year-old retired teacher was found at his home on Mill Road in the village on Sunday evening.

The discovery was made by police who called to his house after a member of the public raised concerns.

Image caption Mr Flowerday lived alone at the house on Mill Road

The accused man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A candlelit vigil, in memory of Mr Flowerday, was held in Crumlin on Tuesday night.