Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The crowd walked from Crumlin Leisure Centre to the victim's home to hold a candlelit tribute

Up to 300 people have attended a vigil in memory of murder victim Robert Flowerday, who was found dead in Crumlin, County Antrim, on Sunday.

Police discovered the 64-year-old's body at his home in Mill Road after a member of the public raised concerns. A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

The retired teacher was still involved in tutoring after he left his job at Antrim Grammar School.

Many of his pupils, past and present, brought floral tributes to the vigil.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The ex-teacher was fondly remembered by those he taught

A crowd of between 200 and 300 people gathered at Crumlin Leisure Centre on Main Street on Tuesday night and walked the short distance to his home on Mill Road.

There, they held a cross-community candlelit vigil and prayers were said.

Mr Flowerday was well known in the Crumlin area and was described as a quiet and gentle man.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

He was last seen leaving Dundrod Presbyterian Church on Sunday at approximately 12:45 GMT.

He cycled home wearing a high-visibility jacket, according to police who have appealed for witnesses.