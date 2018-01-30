Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

A man is being questioned about the murder of 64-year-old Robert Flowerday, who was found dead at his County Antrim home on Sunday evening.

Police launched a murder inquiry after Mr Flowerday's body was found at the house on Mill Road, Crumlin.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Alan Dickson said that police were called to the scene after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

"When police arrived at his Mill Road home they discovered his body inside," he said.

Image caption The scene was cordoned off by police after the man's body was found

The victim was last seen alive when he left Dundrod Presbyterian Church on Sunday at approximately 12:45 GMT, said the detective.

He appealed for anyone who saw Mr Flowerday after this time to contact police.

Mr Flowerday was a retired teacher who used to work at Antrim Grammar School and continued to tutor students in the local area.

He lived alone in the house, but was well known in the area, and has been described by local residents as a quiet and gentle man.

Image caption Forensic officers examined the scene of the murder

He cycled home from Church on Sunday afternoon and was wearing a high-visibility jacket, according to police.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Flowerday between 12:45 and 21:50 on Sunday 28 January to come forward and speak to police," said the officer.

"I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with him at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company."