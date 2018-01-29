Image caption The scene was cordoned off by police after the man's body was found

A man in his 60s has been found dead in Crumlin, County Antrim.

Police said they are treating his death as suspicious.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said: "We are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s."

Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the suspicious death

Ulster Unionist councillor Paul Michael told the BBC's Evening Extra programme that concerns were raised on Monday afternoon.

"By lunchtime today, residents in Crumlin were becoming concerned about the taped up entrance," he said.

Image caption The house at the centre of the investigation

Mr Michael said that there was a heavy police presence, including forensic investigators.

"There are flowers being left at the scene and the death has raised many questions. There is a sense of shock and horror in the community," he said.