Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The van crashed right through the front window of the house

A woman in her 70s has told how she was knocked out of her chair on to the floor when a van crashed through the wall of her County Down home.

"When I looked up I could see the front of a van on my work top," said Annie Burrell.

The crash happened at her home at Clare Road, Waringstown, shortly after 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

The car ended up in the kitchen of her house. Ms Burrell was treated for shock and minor injuries caused by glass.

The van driver fled from the scene.

Image caption Ms Burrell said she heard a loud bang as the van plunged through an external wall

"I was sitting in the chair and all of a sudden my back window came in. There was a loud bang, maybe with the window breaking and I was knocked out of my chair onto the floor," she said.

"The water was running all over the floor. The person must have left the scene. I was concerned about whoever was in the van and whether they were badly hurt."

Ms Burrell said she had been very frightened and felt "total disbelief" at what had happened.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The van lodged in the front window of the house

"It could have been a lot worse," she said.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: "I know this lady well and to see the pictures does bring home how shocking it was."

"It is fortunate this morning that we are not dealing with a fatality."

A 27-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the crash.