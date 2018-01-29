Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gary Haggarty, 45, was sentenced for more than 200 offences, including five murders

A loyalist "supergrass" has been jailed for more than six years after admitting more than 200 offences, including five murders.

Gary Haggarty, 45, was a former leader of an Ulster Volunteer Force unit in the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast.

His sentence was reduced from 35 to six-and-a-half years for assistance provided to the police.

He was a paid police informer for 11 years.

After turning state witness in 2009, Haggarty provided information on 55 loyalist murders and 20 attempted murders in 1,015 police interviews.

However, only one man is to be prosecuted, for two murders, on the back of the evidence.

The vast majority of people named by Haggarty in his police interviews will not face prosecution amid state concerns about a lack of supporting evidence.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Haggarty was a former commander of an Ulster Volunteer Force unit in the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast

The 202 crimes Haggarty was sentenced for were committed between 1991 and 2007 and included the murders of John Harbinson, Sean McParland, Gary Convie, Eamon Fox and Sean McDermott.

He also admitted five attempted murders, including against police officers; 23 counts of conspiracy to murder and directing terrorism.

The judge also took into consideration a further 301 lesser offences.