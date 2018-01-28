Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The damaged cars were parked at Carnrawsy Walk

A number of cars have been damaged in a suspected knife attack in Carrickfergus, County Antrim overnight.

Police received a report that a man used a knife to damage the vehicles at Carnrawsy Walk shortly after at 23:15 GMT on Saturday.

They arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of numerous counts of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody.