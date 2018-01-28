Teenager arrested over attacks on cars in Carrickfergus
- 28 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of cars have been damaged in a suspected knife attack in Carrickfergus, County Antrim overnight.
Police received a report that a man used a knife to damage the vehicles at Carnrawsy Walk shortly after at 23:15 GMT on Saturday.
They arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of numerous counts of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody.