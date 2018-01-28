Northern Ireland

Man released over east Belfast explosion

  • 28 January 2018
Fraser Pass in east Belfast Image copyright Press Eye
Image caption No-one was injured in the incident

A 32-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to an explosion in east Belfast has been released unconditionally.

He was arrested on Saturday following an explosion at a property on Fraser Pass.

It happened at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.

The window of a property was broken and a shed in the back garden was destroyed, however no one was injured.

