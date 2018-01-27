East Belfast: PSNI investigate 'report of explosion'
- 27 January 2018
Police are investigating an ongoing incident following reports of an explosion in east Belfast.
The alarm was raised at Fraser Pass at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.
No-one was injured. Police are still at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.