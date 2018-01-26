Image copyright NIEA Image caption Some of the 300 tonnes of waste discovered on the site

A County Tyrone man has been given a suspended jail sentence for having 300 tonnes of waste from the Republic of Ireland buried on land near Cappagh, County Tyrone.

Patrick Nugent, 32, of Altaglushan Road, Galbally, got a two year sentence, suspended for three years.

Officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated the site on Reclain Road in 2015/16.

They found 318 tonnes of baled and loose waste buried there.

Image copyright NiEA Image caption Much of the waste was buried and included both domestic and commercial waste

It included plastic food packaging, newspapers, clothing, toys, domestic waste, personal letters and mixed commercial waste.

Nugent had pleaded guilty to keeping waste and causing pollution of the environment or harm to human health.

The NIEA is working on a separate proceeds of crime investigation.

They are collaborating with officials in the Republic to repatriate the waste from the illegal landfill.