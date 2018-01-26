Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Damien McLaughlin is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of David Black

A County Tyrone man facing charges linked to the murder of a prison officer will stand trial at the end of April, a court was told on Friday.

Damien McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of 52-year old David Black.

Mr Black was shot and killed on the M1 as he drove to work in November 2012.

Mr McLaughlin, 41, has denied all offences levelled against him.

He is also facing terrorist charges, namely possessing articles for use in terrorism, two counts of the preparation of acts for terrorism, and belonging to a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David Black was shot dead as he drove to work at Maghaberry prison in November 2012

Mr McLaughlin was due to face trial at Belfast Crown Court last year, but he breached his bail and absconded across the border.

He was arrested in Armagh last December, and remains in custody ahead of his trial commencing on 30 April .

The judge was informed the non-jury trial will last between four and six weeks.

The case will be reviewed again at Belfast Crown Court in four weeks time.