Kilroot power station in County Antrim is facing closure within months with the loss of up to 240 jobs.

A further 30 jobs are under threat at Ballylumford power station.

Kilroot failed to win a major generation contract in an auction process to supply the all-island Single Electricity Market (SEM).

Reforms to the SEM take effect later this year with a series of new one-year contracts intended to increase competition and lower prices.

Kilroot, near Carrickfergus, uses relatively old and inefficient coal-fired generation.

New market

It was always likely to face closure in 2024 as the coal-burning technology would not meet environmental standards.

Kilroot's owner, AES, said that without a new contract the power station cannot cover its costs so is now expected to close when the new market begins operating at the end of May.

AES UK & Ireland President Ian Luney said that over the last three years Kilroot met 22% of local electricity demand and he was "surprised" at the decision not to award the contract.

A contract relating to part of the Ballylumford power station has also not been renewed, threatening 30 jobs there.

Of the others jobs, 120 are staff at Kilroot and the other 120 relate to contractors.

'Significant risk'

Mr Luney said he was also concerned that the closure could lead to supply problems.

"With the likely absence of any significant and reliable new generation in the next four years and a North-South interconnector that isn't expected to come online until 2021, we are concerned that the removal of capacity at Kilroot and Ballylumford could contribute to a significant risk to the security and stability of supply in Northern Ireland."

The new market has been designed by the utility regulators on both sides of the border and the auction process was run by the Eirgrid group, which operates the electricity gird.

It is understood that Eirgrid assesses that supply issues will not arise before 2021 and thereafter will be dealt with by the new Interconnector.

Rodney Doyle, Director of Market Operations at EirGrid Group, said the auction had been "a major milestone" as the industry transitions to the new market arrangements.

"The auction successfully ran in accordance with the approved capacity market code," he said.

"There were 100 bidders in the auction, of which 93 were successful."