Image caption It is thought that Pat Davidson jumped from an upstairs window trying to escape from intruders

About 200 people have taken part in a candlelit vigil for an 83-year-old woman who is critically ill following a burglary at her home.

It is thought that Pat Davidson jumped from an upstairs window trying to escape from intruders.

The pensioner was found lying under a window at her home in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, on Tuesday.

Image caption Police are treating the incident as attempted murder

A neighbour called an ambulance and stayed with Ms Davidson until it arrived.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and have appealed for information on two cars with suspected fake registrations.

They are investigating a possible link between the incident and three other burglaries which happened nearby on Tuesday in:

Aghaloo Close in Aughnacloy

Richmond Park in Ballygawley

McDowell Terrace in Seskinore