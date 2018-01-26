Bombardier wins trade dispute in US

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The government had suspected Bombardier would lose and unions feared sales and UK jobs would be hit

Bombardier has won a trade case in the United States, overturning a decision to impose damaging tariffs on imports of its C-Series aircraft.

The UK government had suspected that the aerospace and transportation company would lose. Unions had feared sales and UK jobs would be hit.

But in a surprise ruling, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) rejected a complaint brought by Boeing.

The ITC voted 4-0 in favour of Bombardier.

It means tariffs of 292% will not now be imposed on orders of C-Series planes by American carriers.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The history of Bombardier in Northern Ireland

About 50 companies in the UK supply Bombardier with parts for the C-Series.

One thousand jobs in Belfast, where the wings for the plane are made, depend on its success.

A spokesperson for Bombardier said the ITC's decision was "a victory for innovation, competition and the rule of law."

"The C-Series is the most innovative and efficient new aircraft in a generation.," they said.

"Its development and production represent thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom."

A spokesperson for Boeing said it was "disappointed" by the ITC's decision and that it would "review the detailed conclusions when they are released".