Northern Ireland

Woman injured in Ballymena petrol bomb attack

  • 25 January 2018
PSNI

A woman has suffered minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack in the Moat Road area of Ballymena, County Antrim.

She was struck by flying glass after the device was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening.

The woman was in the bedroom at the time. There was also scorch damage caused to the window and a bedroom door.

The PSNI is appealing for information.