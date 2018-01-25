Woman injured in Ballymena petrol bomb attack
- 25 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has suffered minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack in the Moat Road area of Ballymena, County Antrim.
She was struck by flying glass after the device was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening.
The woman was in the bedroom at the time. There was also scorch damage caused to the window and a bedroom door.
The PSNI is appealing for information.