130 jobs at risk at NI Sainsbury's

About one-hundred-and-thirty jobs are at risk at Sainsbury's stores across Northern Ireland, according to Unite the Union.

The supermarket chain is changing the way it manages its stores across the UK and scrapping some management posts.

It is understood those positions include store supervisor, team leader and deputy manager.

There are 13 Sainsbury's stores in Northern Ireland.

Sainsbury's has said the posts will be replaced by fewer, but mostly better paid, new management roles in each store.

Employees will have the choice of either applying for these new roles or accepting a more junior position if unsuccessful. Otherwise they may face redundancy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Simon Roberts, retail and operations director of Sainsbury's, said: "We're proposing a store management structure that will deliver best in class leadership and, in many cases, will offer an improved reward package for new management roles.

"The proposals will introduce a more efficient and effective structure, designed to meet the challenges of today's retail environment," he added.

"Our intention is not to reduce overall headcount as a result of these proposals.

"I appreciate this will be a difficult time for those affected and we will fully support our people through these changes."

Unite the Union's Taryn Trainor said: "The positions of store supervisor, team leader and deputy manager are set to disappear across the UK on June 11th as part of restructuring plans announced by Sainsbury's management [on Tuesday].

"On the basis of figures, we have been able to compile in relation to individual sites, we estimate that approximately 130 positions are likely to go as a result of this proposal in Northern Ireland."

"We will be engaging with management to ensure that anyone affected by these changes is found appropriate employment elsewhere within the company," she added.