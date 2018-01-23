NI Aerospace firm aims for 50 new jobs

Image caption Moyola Precision Engineering currently employs 120 people

A County Londonderry firm is to invest £10m over the next four years to expand its aerospace business.

Moyola Precision Engineering of Castledawson, which is already in the supply chains of Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier, will buy new manufacturing equipment and IT systems.

The company hopes to generate £12.4m of additional sales and create 50 jobs by 2021 as a result of the expansion.

Invest NI is providing the firm with a £1m grant as part of expansion plan.

Mark Semple, managing director of the firm said: "We want to make Moyola a global supplier in the aerospace sector and this investment in new technology will drive efficiencies across the business and enable us to target new aerospace programmes."

Invest NI's chief executive Alastair Hamilton said: "This is the largest investment Moyola has ever undertaken and is a clear signal of the global ambition of this family business."

Moyola's recently-filed accounts show that it made a pre-tax profit of £3m in 2017 on turnover of £18m and employed 120 people.