Mark Ponisi: Man and woman charged with murder
- 23 January 2018
A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with the murder of Mark Ponisi in east Belfast on Saturday.
Mr Ponisi's body was found in the living room of a property in London Road, off Ravenhill Avenue.
Police said the 53-year-old victim appeared to have sustained a number of injuries to his head and face.
The pair are due in court in Belfast later on Tuesday.