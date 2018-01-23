Image copyright PSNI Image caption 53-year-old Mark Ponisi was found dead on Saturday

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with the murder of Mark Ponisi in east Belfast on Saturday.

Mr Ponisi's body was found in the living room of a property in London Road, off Ravenhill Avenue.

Police said the 53-year-old victim appeared to have sustained a number of injuries to his head and face.

The pair are due in court in Belfast later on Tuesday.