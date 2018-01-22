Image copyright PSNI Image caption The car became stuck in flood water on the Tirmacrannon Road in Loughgall

Firefighters have rescued a man and a woman from a car stuck on a flooded road in County Armagh.

The man was carried from the vehicle while the woman was led to safety on the Tirmacrannon Road in Loughgall at about 07:00 GMT on Monday.

On Sunday evening, firefighters were called to two cars trapped in floods on the Ballycrummy Road in Armagh.

A man in his 80s was rescued from one vehicle and treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

He did not need hospital treatment.

Firefighters pushed the second vehicle out of the flood water at about 18:00.

The Cloveneden Road and Tirmacrannon roads in Loughgall and the Ballycrummy Road in Armagh are currently closed due to flooding.

The police have said some other minor roads in the area may be affected as well.

"Please take it easy on the roads and if it looks like it might be deep, take the long way round," they said.