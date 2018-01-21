Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The incident happened on the Moneynick Road on Saturday

The circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager in a crash near Toomebridge, County Antrim, have been referred to the Police Ombudsman.

Shannon McQuillian, 19, died after being struck by a van at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

The PSNI have said the matter has been referred to the ombudsman as is "normal, established protocol".

Police said Miss McQuillan, from the Dunloy area, died as a result of her injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also hit by the vehicle on the Moneynick Road.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the McQuillan family and all of those affected by this tragic incident."

They said it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.