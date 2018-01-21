Woman, 58, critical after Lurgan collision
A 58-year-old woman is in a critical condition following what police have described as a serious two-vehicle collision in Lurgan, County Armagh.
It happened at about 15:15 GMT on Sunday close to the M1 junction.
A 19-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital for treatment to head, arm and shoulder injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.