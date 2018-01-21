Image copyright PSNI Image caption It is thought those inside the house slept through the fire, but passers by could hear the alarm

Three people and a puppy have been rescued from a house fire in Hazelbank, Londonderry.

The fire service said it was called to Drummard Close at about 04:35 GMT on Sunday after police heard a smoke detector sounding.

Four firefighters entered the smoke-logged house, with breathing apparatus and hoses.

The fire, which was contained to the kitchen, is thought to have been caused by a cooker being left on.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said although the people in the house slept through the fire, having the kitchen door closed and the working smoke alarm saved lives.