Three people and puppy rescued from fire in Derry
Three people and a puppy have been rescued from a house fire in Hazelbank, Londonderry.
The fire service said it was called to Drummard Close at about 04:35 GMT on Sunday after police heard a smoke detector sounding.
Four firefighters entered the smoke-logged house, with breathing apparatus and hoses.
The fire, which was contained to the kitchen, is thought to have been caused by a cooker being left on.
A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said although the people in the house slept through the fire, having the kitchen door closed and the working smoke alarm saved lives.