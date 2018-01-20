Northern Ireland

Probe into sudden death in east Belfast

  • 20 January 2018
Emergency services were called to a property at London Road in east Belfast
Image caption Emergency services were called to a property at London Road in east Belfast

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in east Belfast.

Emergency services were called to a property at London Road off Ravenhill Avenue at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

There are no more details at this stage.

Related Topics