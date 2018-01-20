Image caption The incident happened on the Moneynick Road on Saturday

A 19-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a van near Toomebridge in County Antrim.

The woman and a 21-year-old man were hit by the vehicle on the Moneynick Road at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the woman died as a result of her injuries.

They said the man is "in a very serious condition in hospital" following the road traffic collision.