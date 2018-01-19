Man shot in the legs in west Belfast

Image caption The shooting happened in the Whiterock Drive area of west Belfast

A man in his 20s has been shot a number of times in both legs during an incident in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at about 19:00 GMT on Friday in the Whiterock Drive area.

The man is receiving medical treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Insp Laura Kelly of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the shooting was a "reckless and brutal attack on a defenceless man and must be condemned by all".

She has appealed for information about the incident.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the shooting and said such "actions should stop immediately".