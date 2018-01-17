Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The RQIA has stressed that there has not been an outbreak of legionnaire's disease

A strain of legionella bacteria has been found in the plumbing system of a County Antrim nursing home.

It was discovered at Broadways Nursing Home in Larne in November.

The Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said, that while the bacteria is present, there has not been an outbreak of legionnaire's disease.

The entire water system at the home is being replaced to address the issue. The BBC has contacted the nursing home for a comment.

The RQIA said use of some taps in the home have been withdrawn and others restricted as a precaution.

Tap filters and bottled water have also been provided to residents. The regulatory body has also notified the Health and Safety Executive.

What is legionella?

A bacteria commonly found in water

It multiplies where temperatures are between 20-45°C and nutrients are available

If bacteria is inhaled, it can lead to Legionnaires' disease - a potentially fatal type of pneumonia

Those more at risk include the elderly, smokers, alcoholics and those with cancer, diabetes or chronic respiratory or kidney disease

Source: Health and Safety Executive

The RQIA said: "In late November, RQIA was notified by Broadways Nursing Home, Larne, of an issue identified through the service's water testing programme.

"RQIA advised the Health and Safety Executive of this issue, and we were assured by the measures proposed by the provider to address this, including major replumbing work.

"The safety and wellbeing of every patient at Broadways Nursing Home is of paramount importance to RQIA, and we continue to monitor this service through our ongoing regulatory activities."