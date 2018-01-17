Snowy scenes from Northern Ireland

  • 17 January 2018

A selection of snow scenes from Northern Ireland.

  • The effects of the snow can be seen in this image in Newtownhamilton, County Armagh BBC

    Snowfall created picturesque scenes as shown in this image from Newtownhamilton, County Armagh

  • Ballyboley Forest in County Antrim captured in all its glory by Jay Johnston Jay Johnston

    Ballyboley Forest in County Antrim captured in all its glory by Jay Johnston

  • Cushendall, County Antrim Kathleen McNeilly

    Kathleen McNeilly sent in this image of Cushendall in County Antrim

  • Fox at Dunmurry Golf Club Joanne Daly

    This fox took the opportunity to stroll on the empty white greens at Dunmurry Golf Club, as Joanne Daly spotted

  • Horses in the snow BBC

    Let's hope their winter coats are keeping these horses warm in the north-west

  • Newtownhamilton, County Armagh BBC

    Further evidence of the snow in Newtownhamilton sent in by BBC News NI journalist Richard Morgan