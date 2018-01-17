Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Widespread disruption caused after heavy snow fell overnight

More than 100 schools in Northern Ireland are closed on Wednesday because of heavy snow.

An amber weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 08:00 GMT, a yellow warning is in place until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Electricity said about 600 customers remained without power because of bad weather on Wednesday night.

The Met Office said it expects a gradual improvement on Wednesday.

Delays on roads are possible however.

Translink suspended all bus services on Tuesday night but services resumed on Wednesday morning.

Its rail services were continuing to operate, but delays are expected on Wednesday.

There were also delays to air travel because of bad weather.

Northern Ireland Electricity said about 23,000 customers had been without electricity at some stage on Tuesday, with 21,000 remaining without power on Tuesday night.