A 59-year-old music teacher from Londonderry has pleaded not guilty in to sexually abusing five girls under the age of 13.

Brian Bergin from Brookhill in Culmore, who is self-employed, appeared in Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday.

He faces 10 charges of engaging in sexual activity with five school girls while in a position of trust.

It is alleged the father of three committed the offences between August 2011 and May 2014.

The defence barrister said some of the complaints were reported by parents and others by teachers.

He added, that due to the number of witnesses, the trial is expected to last for two weeks.

The case was adjourned until 30 January when a trial date will be fixed.

Bergin was released on continuing bail.